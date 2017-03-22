Man accused of ordering his dog to attack police

A 35-year-old Macon man charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer is accused of ordering his dog to attack hospital police.
Thomas Edward Bonner IV, of Ruby Drive, unleashed the dog at the Medical Center, Navicent Health and ordered it to “get the officer,” according to an arrest warrant.
Bonner then tried to run from three officers, but was nabbed and charged with attempting to elude an officer, an arrest warrant said.
He also is charged with reckless conduct for “losing the leash and having to catch up with the dog,” according to an arrest warrant.
Bonner was booked in the Bibb County jail at noon Tuesday and remained there without bond Wednesday evening.
Hospital spokeswoman Megan Allen said in an email to The Telegraph that no officers were injured in the incident.
