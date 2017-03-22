School bus driver’s DUI charge claims double the alcohol limit while loading up kids

Hahira Middle School students evacuated their bus Tuesday after their school bus driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to the Valdosta Daily Times, Amanda Mullinax, 41, was charged with DUI and endangering the life of a child after her arrest at school dismissal.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk told the local paper that school resource officer Tim Yorkey reportedly smelled alcohol and told the students to get off the bus as he called for backup.
The sheriff said Mullinax registered twice the legal limit for alcohol at the time of her arrest.
