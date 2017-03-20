Man accused of lighting girlfriend on fire and letting her burn

A Jacksonville, Ga., woman is in critical condition after boyfriend allegedly set her on fire with rubbing alcohol.
Barbara Williams, 56, was airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta after she was set ablaze at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson stated in a news release.
Investigators believe her boyfriend, James Michael Jones, 56, of Roberson Town Lane, had spent the evening drinking before pouring Isopropyl rubbing alcohol on Williams and setting her on fire.
Jones allegedly failed to render aid and Williams ran to a neighbor’s yard.
She suffered burns to her leg, abdomen, chest and head, the release stated.
Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act.
Additional charges could be pending changes in the victim’s condition.
Jones is being held in the Telfair County Jail.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
