Two gunmen dressed in black rob convenience store before daybreak

Two men dressed in black robbed a Warner Robins convenience store at gunpoint early Monday.
At about 7 a.m., the gunmen took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Om Food Mart at 700 Feagin Mill Road, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
No customers were in the store at the time and no one was hurt.
K-9 officers from the Perry Police Department tried to track down the robbers, but they are still at large.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380 of Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
