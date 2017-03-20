Crime

March 20, 2017 9:33 AM

Two gunmen dressed in black rob convenience store before daybreak

By Liz Fabian

Two men dressed in black robbed a Warner Robins convenience store at gunpoint early Monday.

At about 7 a.m., the gunmen took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Om Food Mart at 700 Feagin Mill Road, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

No customers were in the store at the time and no one was hurt.

K-9 officers from the Perry Police Department tried to track down the robbers, but they are still at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380 of Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

