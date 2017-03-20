Two gunmen dressed in black rob convenience store before daybreak

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail Pause

2:20 2 teens charged with murder in death of Sam Poss

2:37 Neighborhood gathers for slain teen Sam Poss at prayer vigil

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

1:19 Children visit Elliott Farms in Lizella

2:11 Old roofing warehouse destroyed by flames

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver