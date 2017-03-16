Women forced to be prostitutes were found at a Macon motel, now suspect is in jail

A report of sexual attacks and forced prostitution at a Macon motel in February led to an arrest Thursday.
Najiy Williams, 34, of Macon, has been jailed on charges of rape and trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On Feb. 18, sheriff’s deputies went to the Greyhound bus station on Spring Street in response to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted at Rodeway Inn & Suites on Holiday Inn Drive. According to the release, the woman said a man she knew as “King” was holding her against her will and trying to force her into prostitution.
She said the suspect had lured her to Macon on a website with the promise of work. Once she arrived, the release said, she reported being intimidated with force into prostitution.
The incident was investigated by the sheriff’s office with help from the FBI. Five rooms at the motel were searched that day and four other females also reportedly lured by the suspect to Macon were found there. The suspect was not at the hotel.
During the investigation the suspect was identified as Williams. Arrest warrants were issued for his arrest. All of the female victims were safely removed from the hotel, the release said.
The U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb sheriff’s investigators arrested Williams without incident on Thursday morning at an address on Rocky Creek Road.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
Comments