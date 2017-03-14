Two deputies injured as chase leads to couple’s arrest for kidnapping, armed robbery

1:31 Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says Pause

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation

1:13 Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours