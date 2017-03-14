Two deputies injured as chase leads to couple’s arrest for kidnapping, armed robbery

An attempted traffic stop for faulty equipment on a car led Bibb deputies to catch a couple of accused armed robbers and a kidnapping victim in the back seat.
At about 9 p.m. Monday, a deputy tried to stop a 2001 Celica on Hartley Bridge Road, but the driver failed to stop.
The officer chased the vehicle to Romeiser Drive where Raul Sanchez ran from the driver’s seat, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies suffered leg injuries chasing Sanchez, 29, who was caught and arrested.
Deputies also arrested his alleged accomplice, India Denise Summers, 20.
Cody Berkner, 21, of Jones County, was in the back seat of his Toyota and told investigators Sanchez forced him at gunpoint into the back of the car and ordered him to withdraw cash from his bank account at several locations.
Berkner had gone to the Rodeway Inn at 4952 Romeiser Drive to meet Summers, the release stated.
Shortly after Berkner arrived, Sanchez pulled the gun on him and forced him into the car.
Sanchez and Summers are accused of armed robbery and kidnapping.
Sanchez also had outstanding warrants for armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Bibb deputies at 478-751-7500.
