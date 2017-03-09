Former prison nurse accused of having sex with rapist and giving him money

Law enforcement officers surrounded a northwest Macon home early Thursday morning as they arrested a woman accused of having sex with an inmate while she worked as a prison nurse.
As children in the Highlands subdivision off Mumford Road were getting ready for school, Georgia Department of Corrections officers served arrest warrants for 35-year-old Jodi Suzanne Rigby, a former contract nurse at Central State Prison in Macon.
Rigby began working for the Georgia Department of Corrections in June 2015, three months after her daughter, 4-year-old Carly Rigby, was found dead with a cord from the window blinds wrapped around her neck. Her death was later ruled accidental.
At about 9 a.m. Thursday morning, corrections officers served seven felony warrants at Rigby’s Ivy Brook Way home and led her in handcuffs to a patrol car.
She is accused of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and six counts of trading with inmates.
Rigby resigned from her job as a contract employee on Sept. 25, 2015, while she was under investigation, said Joan Heath, spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections.
“But she has continued to trade with inmates after she left,” Heath said.
Rigby allegedly had sexual contact on multiple occasions with a convicted rapist at the prison between Aug. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2015, the warrant states.
Rigby, 35, also is accused of posing as that inmate’s mother to deposit a total of $600 into his inmate account on three occasions in the fall of 2015.
She also is accused of sending $325 to a convicted armed robber through PayPal on Nov. 10, 2015, nearly two months after her resignation.
Last fall, Rigby allegedly sent $100 and $115 to another armed robber in custody by posing as his mother for the transactions, the warrants state.
Thursday morning, neighbors were alarmed by the heavy police presence as corrections officers executed a search warrant for the two-story house with children’s toys piled up in the double garage.
Two of them had flashbacks to the Sunday morning Rigby’s daughter was found dead.
The girl’s death was initially investigated as a homicide. It was eventually ruled accidental after a months-long investigation showed the girl often engaged in a game with an older brother that included tying her up. The boy told a Sunday school teacher that Carly “was always able to get herself free.”
Rigby was being held without bond Thursday afternoon in the Bibb County jail.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
