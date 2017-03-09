Man found dead in hotel on Eisenhower Parkway

Bibb County authorities were called to InTown Suites where a man was found dead just after 11:30 a.m Thursday.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the man likely had been dead about a week.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters responded shortly after noon to the hotel at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway, not far from the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue.
Firefighters’ role in the incident was not immediately clear, but at least one person had on a protective suit, and representatives of the coroner’s office were wearing masks due to the state of the body.
Lt. Randy Gonzalez of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected at this time. Authorities believe the man had medical problems.
