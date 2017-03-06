Woman rides on hood for nearly a mile in rolling family feud that wounded two people

A Macon woman rode the hood of a Lincoln Towncar for nearly a mile in a family fight that drew ambulances to two locations about a mile apart.
Shanta Briscoe, 34 was found bleeding on Greter Street near Antioch Road at about 9:45 a.m. Monday after a someone called 911 to report a person shot.
“I didn’t fight them,” Briscoe told first responders who were tending to cuts on her hand and an apparent injury to her neck area.
At the Greater Antioch Baptist Church at the corner of Antioch, which runs parallel to Broadway, a bunch of personal items, including a hair piece, cosmetics and a pink laundry basket were strewn about the road and church property.
“From what we can tell right now, the victim was not struck with any gunfire,” said Lt. Randy Gonzalez, a public information officer for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
At the scene, investigators were still trying to piece together a puzzle that wasn’t initially complete.
Other deputies responded to Houston Avenue, about a mile away, for a report of a person cut near the Church’s Chicken.
Christopher Coleman Jr., the father of Briscoe’s sister’s children, had a stab wound to the arm and flagged down a deputy.
The grayish Lincoln’s windshield was cracked and indented near the driver’s side.
Another pink laundry basket and clothes were in the car.
Gonzalez said deputies later learned Briscoe got into an argument with Coleman at her home on Villa Esta Circle, about a mile from where she was found on Greter Street.
She allegedly cut him on the left arm with a knife, and he fired shots from a handgun, but did not hit her, a news release explained.
Briscoe jumped on the hood of his car and began stomping and kicking the vehicle and Coleman apparently drove off, according to the release.
That ruckus continued until they reached the intersection of Greter and Antioch, where Briscoe was found, the release stated.
Coleman apparently continued on about another mile west to Houston Avenue and met with officers and an ambulance in the parking lot of the Unionville Missionary Baptist Church.
He was wearing a white bandage on his left arm.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Bibb deputies at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments