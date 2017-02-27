South Bibb man arrested after chase through north Macon

A south Bibb County man was arrested Saturday evening after trying to ram a sheriff’s patrol car.
Anthony James Shepherd Jr., 28, of Walden Station Drive, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault.
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, Shepherd made an abrupt turn into the McDonald’s on Harrison Road just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
A deputy ran his license plate number and it came back with no valid insurance.
The officer turned on his blue lights, but Shepherd failed to stop and drove into the parking lot of Americas Best Value Inn where he was blocked by the rear gate.
He spun the small black car around, facing the deputy as the officer stopped and opened the door to get out.
Shepherd then allegedly drove toward the deputy’s car as if he was going to hit it, the report stated.
As the car sped off, the deputy followed in a pursuit down Wilson Road to Columbus Road, Mercer University Drive, Thomaston Road, Price Road, to Tucker Road and across Forsyth Road to Rivoli, where Shepherd stopped in front of 105 Alexandria Drive.
Shepherd also is charged with aggressive driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police and traffic offenses.
His passenger, Stanley Wesson, was arrested on a valid warrant out of Peach County.
