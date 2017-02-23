GBI to provide updates in Tara Grinstead disappearance

1:25 Bibb County's fourth homicide in 2017 Pause

1:52 Man who arranged sex meeting with minor says he's lost everything but the love of his family and friends

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

2:15 Senior Eboni Steele is part of a team where closeness has helped with adjustments.

1:13 Defensive stops key UNC Greensboro past Mercer

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped