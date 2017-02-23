GBI to provide updates in Tara Grinstead disappearance

The GBI is set to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Irwin County courthouse in Ocilla to discuss updates in the investigation into the 2005 disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Grinstead, a former beauty queen who taught at Irwin County High was last seen Oct. 22, 2005.
GBI special agent in charge of the Perry investigative office, J.T. Ricketson, said he could not provide additional details until the news conference.
Ricketson did say new developments surfaced in recent days and will be shared with the news media Thursday afternoon.
Investigators did talk with Grinstead’s family members Wednesday, he said.
Retired GBI agent Gary Rothwell, who intially led the investigation into Grinstead’s appearance, also is expected to attend the news conference, Ricketson said.
