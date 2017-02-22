Two bodies were found in a burning rental car. Now, four are charged with murder.

More than a year after the bodies of two men were found in the back seat of a burning rental car in rural Crawford County, four men are charged with their murders.
Warrants have been issued in Macon County for Geoffrey Larry, Nicholas Larry, C.J. Holmes and Marcus Hannor, according to a Wednesday news release from Southwestern Judicial Circuit Distric Attorney Plez Hardin.
Authorities determined Willis Turner and Delvin Wilson had been shot to death in Macon County before their bodies were found Sept. 20, 2015 in the new Kia Soul that had been set ablaze behind a vacant farm house on Marshall Mill Road, about four miles south of U.S. 80 and Lizella. The car had recently been rented in Warner Robins.
Geoffrey and Nicholas Larry and Holmes are in custody awaiting trial on federal drug charges, the release said. Records show Hannor has been in Rogers State Prison since May 2016 on charges of robbery by force and influencing a witness in Macon County.
The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury in late spring or early fall, the release said.
For more on this story, return to macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments