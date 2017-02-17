Crime

February 17, 2017 4:42 PM

Boyfriend charged with bludgeoning, strangling Macon woman

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A little more than a day after 58-year-old Brenda Gail Faulkner was found bludgeoned and strangled to death in the bedroom of her boarding house, police are looking for her boyfriend, who is charged with murder.

Jessie Gray, 49, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Faulkner’s body was discovered Thursday morning at her house at 1776 First Avenue in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

