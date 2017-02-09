Wife claims self defense in husband’s shooting death, attorney says she was abused

2:36 Woman who ran over her boyfriend, killing him, listens to 911 call Pause

0:57 Bibb County's first fatal shooting of 2017

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

0:16 'Let It Be" is the Beatles reunion show you always wanted to see

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs