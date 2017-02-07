Victim grabs gun, opens fire on bandit who robbed him at ATM, Macon cops say

A man who says he was shoved against an ATM and robbed by two young men in midtown Macon on Monday evening later told the police that he then grabbed a pistol from his truck and ran after one of the thieves.
The robbery happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank branch at the corner of Vineville and Riley avenues, across from Jumbo’s Marathon gas mart.
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the man who was robbed, a 46-year-old from west Macon, had withdrawn $100 from the bank’s ATM when he sensed someone behind him.
Then, the sheriff’s report noted, he heard someone say, “Get him!”
The man’s wallet, with the $100 in it, was stolen in the mugging and the two culprits dashed north toward Ridge Avenue.
Meanwhile, the victim raced to his truck and retrieved his Beretta 92FS handgun, the sheriff’s report added, and “while at his truck, (the victim) saw one of the suspects come back from where he originally fled. (The victim) grabbed his gun and began chasing the suspect. ... (He) fired three rounds at the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect was struck.”
The robber who was being shot at darted across Vineville toward Jumbo’s and got away.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments