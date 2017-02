She ran over the father of her unborn child, killing him. Now, she’s headed to prison.

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims Pause

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?