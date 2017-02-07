She ran over the father of her unborn child, killing him. Now, she’s headed to prison.

Martegus “Pale” Johnson was running away when the mother of his unborn child ran him over in a Macon post office parking lot, killing him May 9, 2014.
A few minutes earlier, the couple had argued in Tasha Yolanda Phillips’ Ford Explorer. She contends she told Johnson she wanted to break up and he struck her in the face with a gun.
After letting Johnson and another man out on Cherokee Avenue, Phillips claims she told Johnson she was going to report him to the police and Johnson responded, threatening to kill Phillips, her five children and the baby she was carrying.
Her four-year-old son was sitting in the backseat.
Surveillance cameras from a Pio Nono Avenue car lot and the neighboring post office were recording as Phillips made a U-turn on Pio Nono Avenue and began chasing Johnson, 24, as he ran.
The car jumped a curb after running over Johnson and dragging him, prosecutor Shelley Milton said during a Tuesday sentencing hearing for Phillips, who pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter.
Defense attorney Debra Gomez said evidence shows Phillips hit the brakes 19 feet before she ran over Johnson. Phillips, who has been diagnosed with battered person’s syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder, doesn’t remember braking or running over Johnson.
In sentencing Phillips, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms said he doesn’t think Phillips hit the brakes to stop the car, but instead thinks she did it to “hit the target.”
“He was gone. He was running down the street. At that moment there was nothing he could do to you,” the judge told Phillips. “You chose ... to kill him.”
After hearing testimony about violence in the couple’s six-year relationship, Simms sentenced Phillips to 20 years, 10 of them in prison. Phillips, who had been charged with murder, had accepted a plea bargain limiting her prison time to 15 years.
Gomez said Phillips pleaded guilty because it was in her best interest, considering the possible outcomes of a jury trial. She will get credit for the nearly three years she’s been held at the Bibb County jail awaiting trial.
If the case had gone to trial, jurors would have heard two witnesses testify about an incident on May 8, 2014, in which they allege Phillips had previously tried to run over Johnson, Milton said. Gomez said she has a witness who disputes the allegation.
Phillips has contended that Johnson was violent toward her in the year leading up to his death, including an incident in which he shoved a gun into her mouth.
Speaking during Tuesday’s hearing, she said she was seven-months pregnant on May 8, 2014, when Johnson sat on her belly, threatening to kill the child. Also that day, he threatened to hit her with a brick when she tried to call the police, Phillips said.
Phillips apologized to the many members of Johnson’s family who sat in the courtroom, saying she’s “remorseful” for the pain the situation has caused.
Johnson’s mother, Eula Fay Johnson, said she hopes her son “haunts” Phillips for the rest of her life.
Teresa Johnson, Martegus Johnson’s aunt, said her family wants justice and for the good in her nephew’s life to be remembered.
Several people in the courtroom wept as the defense played a recording of Phillips’ 911 call after she struck Johnson.
When police arrived, Phillips told officers she and Johnson had met men to buy cocaine and that she’d been hit in the head with a gun. She told them Johnson had been run over by the drug dealers after he’d gotten out of the car to protect her, the prosecution has argued.
A person who lived near the post office told police that the car parked in the parking lot wasn’t the same one Phillips had been driving during the incident. Authorities later found the Explorer near Phillips’ Duncan Avenue home. The car had damage consistent with the incident.
The owner of the car at the post office, a friend of Phillips, told police Phillips had called and asked her to retrieve the Explorer after Johnson was struck.
