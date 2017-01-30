Jones County man says someone opened his door at a stoplight in Macon and shot him

A 28-year-old man from Jones County told the authorities that he was on Ga. 49 in Macon on Sunday night when someone shot him in the side.
David Faircloth, of Smith Road in Haddock, drove himself to a Macon hospital after the 9:30 p.m. shooting.
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, Faircloth, who was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup, said “he wasn’t exactly sure where on Highway 49” that the shooting happened — but it was apparently on the city’s northeast side.
The severity of Faircloth’s wound wasn’t mentioned in the report.
“He went on to say he was sitting at a traffic light when someone opened his door and told him to get out,” the sheriff’s report went on. “He then drove away and the person shot him. He also stated he didn’t know who it was, what they looked like, or what they shot him with.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments