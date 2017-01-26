Georgia prison guard arrested at work, charged with selling heroin

After a monthlong investigation, a Baldwin State Prison guard was arrested on the job Wednesday and charged with selling heroin and violating the oath of office.
Paul Starley, 30, was working a 12-hour shift when he was arrested and taken from the prison to be booked at Baldwin County jail, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force Commander Wesley Nunn said.
“We bought heroin from him twice, but the first time we found out he was a prison guard,” Nunn said. “We bought from him again and we got our warrants together and all.”
Starley, who lives with his parents in Wilkinson County, had driven to work in the same truck he allegedly used when selling heroin to undercover agents, Nunn said.
Starley had worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections since 2010. He was a higher-ranking corrections officer, Nunn said.
The state department’s office of professional standards also investigated.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments