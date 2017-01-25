Man buys lunch, fires shot inside hot wings spot

4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Burned clothes, a high-speed chase and a stolen rabbit Pause

1:41 Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

2:39 'I didn't trust God and I took things into my own hands,' woman said of $300,000 theft

0:23 2 Byron police officers shot in Crawford County

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops