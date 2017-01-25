Man buys lunch, fires shot inside hot wings spot

A man who bought lunch at Hot Wings Plus on Wednesday afternoon reportedly fired a shot inside the restaurant after he asked for his money back and a restaurant employee refused to put it in his hand, placing it instead on the counter, police say.
It was about 2 p.m. when deputies were called to the wings restaurant at 3479 Pio Nono Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The man had just left, running toward Rice Mill Road, after firing a single shot. The employee ran toward the back of the store, escaping to a nearby business, the release said.
The employee told police that the man had asked for his money back after placing a lunch order. The employee put the man’s money back on the counter, refusing to hand it to the man directly, the release said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments