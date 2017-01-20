Man shot in east Macon, police investigating

A 38-year-old Macon man was shot walking on the east side of town Thursday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Lawrence was near the intersection of Boulevard Avenue and Briarcliff Road just before 10 p.m. Thursday when a gray Chrysler 200 pulled up beside him and several shots were fired.
Lawrence was wounded by one of the bullets and taken to the hospital to be treated for the wound. The incident is being investigated.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
