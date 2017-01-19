Man accused of stealing $35,000 in cash, jewelry during Christmas Eve home invasion

A Houston County couple were robbed at gunpoint on Christmas Eve and sheriff’s deputies believe they have caught the culprit.
Bernard Primas, 45, of Riverdale, is accused of a home invasion robbery on Lexington Drive at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2016, according to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Primas allegedly forced three victims to hand over cash and jewelry totaling $35,000 from their home not far from the Waterford Golf Club near Bonaire.
He is being held in the Houston County Detention Center on two counts of identity fraud, one count of party to the crime of home invasion and one county of party to the crime of armed robbery, the release stated.
Investigators expect to make more arrests.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-542-2080 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments