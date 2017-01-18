Lookout posted for man believed to have taken teen girls taken from Alpharetta

People across the nation are looking for a man believed to have illegally taken two girls from an Alpharetta entertainment emporium Saturday.
An Amber Alert notes Steven Keith Spires could be traveling in a black, 2011 Ford Taurus with Georgia license plate CAY7195.
Spires, who is banned from having contact with his daughter Brooklyn Smith, 13, is accused of taking her and her friend Desire Hall, 16, from Main Event Entertainment at 10700 Davis Drive in Alpharetta.
He is already facing charges in connection with his daughter’s disappearance in July, which was the subject of another Amber Alert.
Spires is a white male, 32-years-old, with short brown hair, blue eyes and about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Brooklyn has brown hair and brown eyes and is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Desire has dark brown hair and hazel eyes and is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone seeing him and the girls is urged to call 911 or the Alpharetta Police Department at 678-297-6300.
Comments