Lookout posted for man believed to have taken teen girls taken from Alpharetta

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies Pause

0:59 Dunk changed momentum in Westside win

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:36 Motorcycle crashes with semi

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?