47-year-old woman charged after 15-year-old shot in the head

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested after a teen was shot in the head near her home.
Elisabeth Faye Cannon, of 4030 Bloomfield Drive, was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of aggravated assault shortly before midnight Monday.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a person shot near Cannon’s home.
A 15-year-old male, Vernon Marcus Jr., was found on the sidewalk, critically wounded, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Marcus was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Sgt. Linda Howard, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, confirmed Cannon’s arrest was related to the shooting.
Marcus reportedly was walking with friends past Cannon’s house when they heard gunshots and the others noticed Cannon was wounded, according to a news release.
Cannon was interviewed at the Detective Bureau and charged late Monday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-761-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
