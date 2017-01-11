Barrage of midnight gunfire reported outside Middle Georgia Wal-Mart

It was about midnight Monday when a manager at the Wal-Mart on Gray Highway in east Macon heard a barrage of gunfire.
The manager told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy who answered the call for help there at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday that the blasts had come from just outside the store.
There were no known injuries or property damage, the deputy’s write-up of the incident said.
The deputy found 21 spent shell casings — 19 of the .223-caliber variety and two .40-caliber casings — lying in the fourth aisle of the store’s parking lot.
Investigators were expected to review surveillance footage of the episode to see if a culprit could be identified.
Joe Kovac Jr.
