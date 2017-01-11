Man charged in deaths of two deputies indicted

The man charged with murder in the Nov. 6 fatal shooting of two Peach County deputies has been indicted.
The indictment, returned Wednesday in Peach County Superior Court, charges Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr., 57, with two counts each of malice murder and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of aggravated assault.
Elrod is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail, according to jail records.
Deputies were called to his Hardison Road home on the west side of Byron to talk with him about a complaint that he'd threatened a neighbor's nephews who'd been riding a four-wheeler and a motorcycle in front of his house.
A few seconds into the conversation with Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron, Elrod pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot them, authorities have said.
When more officers arrived, Elrod emerged from his garage wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a rifle. He was wounded in a shootout with police.
Smallwood and Sondron died of their wounds.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report. Check back at macon.com for more on this story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments