Body found in ditch identified as 31-year-old Macon man

A man whose body was found face-down in a ditch in south Macon on Tuesday was identified as 31-year-old Ian Nichols, Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Nichols, of Houston Road, lived about three miles away from where his body was discovered just after noon by a Jones Road resident who’d come outside to check the weather.
The street was blocked in the 4000 block while investigators worked the scene, which was just across the street from Windsor Academy.
Jones said an autopsy is set for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
