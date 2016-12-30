Married minister allegedly plans sex with child, gets arrested in internet sting

A Hazelhurst minister was caught in an internet child sex sting operation out of Telfair County.
Randy Wade Rowell, 58, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly planning to meet a child for sex, according to a news release from Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson.
Several weeks ago, the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an undercover investigation that snared Rowell.
Investigators, posing as an underage female, arranged to meet Rowell at a secluded location.
When he arrived, Sheriff Steverson was there, instead.
Rowell reportedly admitted he brought an alcoholic beverage for the rendezvous, the release stated.
Rowell was charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation and solicitation for sexual conduct with a child.
Steverson stated he plans to continue work with the task force to safeguard children from “sexual deviants who cloak themselves in the anonymity of the internet in seeking out innocence and attempting to lure underage victims into the darkness and away from their protectors.”
