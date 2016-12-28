Auto parts store worker hurt in armed robbery

A store worker was hurt as two men robbed the O’Reilly Auto Parts store Tuesday night in Warner Robins.
Just after 7:50 p.m., two tall black men, with slender builds and hoodies covering their faces, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store at 400 Russell Parkway, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
No information was released about the type of weapon involved, or how the employee was injured.
The worker was treated at the scene.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
