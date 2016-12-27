Man arrested on drug charges after high-speed chase ends in crash

A Warner Robins man led a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy on a chase on Interstate 75 in which speeds of more than 120 mph were reached Tuesday afternoon before the man was ejected in a crash and found with nine pounds of marijuana.
Larry Smith, 39, was at the wheel of a silver Toyota Scion. headed southbound on Interstate 75 just after 11 a.m. when the deputy tried to stop him near mile-marker 188, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
After Smith stopped, a deputy “smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from inside his car, the release said. Smith suddenly fled and the deputy chased after him in a high-speed pursuit.
Just before the Bass Road exit, Smith’s Toyota hit another car, causing him to lose control, the release said. The Toyota flipped and Smith was ejected.
Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the release said. The people in the car he hit were not injured.
About nine pounds of marijuana was found inside Smith’s car. He will be booked in the Monroe County jail upon his release on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and other traffic offenses, the release said.
