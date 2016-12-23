Crime

December 23, 2016 7:37 AM

Want to feel how important a seat belt is during a crash? Cops have a device for that.

By Amy Leigh Womack

The Byron Police Department has received a $22,500 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that helped finance a seat belt educational tool and a $20,000 grant to help the continued operations of the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network.

The device, called a Seat Belt Convincer, was developed to help educate the public about the benefits of using a safety belt, even when a collision happens at low speed. The device allows the rider to experience the amount of force generated with a low-speed collision and understand the benefit of a safety belt, according to a release.

Byron police serve as the lead agency for the traffic enforcement network that covers Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Monroe, Peach, Turner, Twiggs and Wilcox counties, with the goal of reducing traffic fatalities across the state.

Why seat belts are so important, from safety savvy kids and CDOT

Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to prevent serious injuries and save people from dying in motor vehicle crashes. In 2014, 156 people who weren’t buckled up lost their lives in traffic crashes on Colorado roadways. If everyone had buckled up, nearly half of the victims would have lived.

Colorado Department of Transportation
 

