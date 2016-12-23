Want to feel how important a seat belt is during a crash? Cops have a device for that.

The Byron Police Department has received a $22,500 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that helped finance a seat belt educational tool and a $20,000 grant to help the continued operations of the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network.
The device, called a Seat Belt Convincer, was developed to help educate the public about the benefits of using a safety belt, even when a collision happens at low speed. The device allows the rider to experience the amount of force generated with a low-speed collision and understand the benefit of a safety belt, according to a release.
Byron police serve as the lead agency for the traffic enforcement network that covers Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Monroe, Peach, Turner, Twiggs and Wilcox counties, with the goal of reducing traffic fatalities across the state.
