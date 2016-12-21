Suspect in 2014 ballfield killing arrested again, violated bond, prosecutor says

Bibb County prosecutors are trying to get the bail bond revoked for one of three teenagers charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of 16-year-old Damian Bernard “Little Petey” Clayton at a Macon Little League ballfield.
Jedarrius Meadows, 20, was released on bond a couple months after his 2015 trial resulted in a mistrial, when jurors were unable to reach a verdict. His bond conditions required him to remain at home with few exceptions.
He was arrested on a battery charge April 19 stemming from a fight at a tattoo parlor and released on bond again in May, this time with the same conditions — plus an ankle monitor.
Meadows was arrested again Dec. 14 in Warner Robins on a criminal damage charge, according to a motion filed in Bibb County Superior Court in which a prosecutor with the district attorney’s office requested that a judge revoke Meadows’ bond.
Warner Robins police were dispatched to an Ignico Drive apartment Dec. 14 on a domestic dispute where they encountered Meadows. Meadows told the officers he was packing his clothes to move out, according to a Warner Robins police report. The report lists the apartment as being Meadows’ home address.
Meadows told police he and his girlfriend had been arguing. After becoming angry, he broke windows at the apartment and jumped on the hood and roof of his girlfriend’s car, breaking the windshield. Then he broke a window in his own car, according to the report.
Police noticed that Meadows had wounds on his arms and a finger from a previous incident Dec. 11.
He was released from the Houston County jail Dec. 15 on a $2,500 bond, according to the jail.
Meadows’ lawyer, James Davis, said a hearing hasn’t yet been set for a judge to reconsider his client’s bond in the murder case.
Referring to the murder case, Davis said, “We’re hoping for a favorable resolution by springtime.”
Meadows, 18-year-old Roland Rah’saun Watson and 19-year-old Trayvon Starks were charged with murder after Clayton was found fatally shot Feb. 22, 2014, at the ballfield on Anthony Road across from Henderson Stadium. Charges against the three still are pending.
Clayton’s death spurred the creation of a new Macon street gang, the Petey Fam.
