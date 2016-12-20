Arrest made in death of once-prominent Eatonton woman found slain in her home

Authorities made an arrest Tuesday in the suspicious death of an Eatonton woman whose body was found in her house earlier this month.
The victim, 63-year-old Lydia Ivanditti, died of strangulation and drowning, officials said.
An acquaintance of hers, 26-year-old Frank Don Causey of Eatonton, was charged with murder, the GBI said. He was being held at the Putnam County jail on Tuesday evening.
Ivanditti’s body was found by a family member on Dec. 2 at Ivanditti’s home on West Walnut Street in Eatonton.
Ivanditti had once been director of the city’s Plaza Arts Center, a historic venue in a renovated schoolhouse on North Madison Avenue, which hosts weddings, plays and other cultural events.
According to a statement sent to news outlets from the GBI Tuesday night, Causey, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, has been living in Putnam County “on and off for several years.” In the past, according to jail records, he has worked at the Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee.
The statement didn’t mention how Ivanditti knew Causey or what may have prompted her death.
According to arrest records in Putnam County, Causey has in the past been locked up for misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer and driving with a suspended license, among other charges.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments