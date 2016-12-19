No customers were inside during an early morning Flash Foods robbery

Three suspects with a gun robbed Flash Foods, 1249 Russell Parkway, just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to Warner Robins police.
No customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery. No one was injured as the robbers took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, according to a news release.
One suspect is described as being a heavy set, dark-skinned black male who was last seen wearing a brown jacket. The second suspect is described as being an average build black male and the third was a white or Hispanic male of thin build, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call detective Mark Wright at 302-5387.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments