Is your pastor on the list? DA forms advisory board to strengthen community relationship

In hopes of strengthening his office’s relationship with the public, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke announced Tuesday the forming of a Faith and Community Leaders Advisory Board.
The group, comprised of 13 pastors, has met a couple times with Cooke, sharing community concerns and asking the district attorney questions about how cases are handled, Cooke said at a Tuesday news conference.
Members of the board include: the Rev. James Goolsby, pastor at First Baptist Church; the Rev. Scott Dickison, pastor at First Baptist Church of Christ; the Rev. Reginald Sharpe, campus minister at House of Hope; the Rev. Paul Little, pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Rabbi Larry Schlesinger of Temple Beth Israel; Imam Shaikh Adam Fofana of the Islamic Center of Middle Georgia; the Rev. David Stanley, pastor at Union Baptist Church; the Rev. Carlos Kelly, pastor at Beulahland Bible Church; Dr. Walter L. Glover Jr., pastor at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church; Dr. I.E. Mack, pastor at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church; the Rev. Cassandra Howe, pastor at High Street Unitarian Universalist Church; the Rev. Eddie D. Smith Sr., of Macedonia Church; and Father Scott Winchel of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
