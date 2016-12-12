Byron police officers shot serving warrant in Crawford County

Two Byron police officers were shot early Monday while serving a warrant on Ga. 42 in Crawford County.
GBI special agent in charge of the Perry office, J.T. Ricketson, said the officers are part of the Peach County Drug Task Force that includes officers from Peach and Crawford counties, Byron and Fort Valley.
At about 2:10 a.m., they knocked three times on the door of the suspect’s house and announced themselves, according to the preliminary investigation.
“No one came to the door, so they made entry, and as soon as they made it inside, one of the occupants started shooting,” Ricketson said.
Officers returned fire, but the condition of the suspect was not released.
The officers were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, but their conditions were unknown.
GBI agents have locked down the scene and are securing search warrants for the property.
They are interviewing officers and collecting bullets and guns to determine which weapons were fired.
Officers from multiple jurisdictions are assisting in the case, including Bibb County, which sent officers to help Byron police during the investigation.
Just last month, officers swarmed on Byron after two Peach County deputies, Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood were fatally wounded.
“I drove right past the other scene to get here,” Ricketson said.
Crawford County sheriff’s Capt. Johnny Cleveland said no officers from his department were involved, although all law enforcement is affected by the officer shootings that are becoming much more frequent.
“I guess it’s a sign of the times,” he said.
Although Ga. 42 was closed briefly following the shooting, traffic is flowing again, Cleveland said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
