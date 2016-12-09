Crime

December 9, 2016 5:50 AM

Masked man with a shotgun robs Family Dollar as accomplice scouts store for shoppers

By Liz Fabian

Two men robbed the Family Dollar just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 3567 Houston Ave. in Macon.

A masked man with a shotgun demanded cash from the clerk as his accomplice searched the store for customers and other workers, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman got an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away with the other man — both of them were described as black men about 5 feet 6 inches tall with slender builds.

The robber with the shotgun was wearing a black ski mask with a gray jacket and dark pants and shoes.

The second man had a purple scarf over his face and was wearing dark-colored pants, a dark hooded jacket and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

