Robbery suspect is caught in abandoned house after Subway worker follows him from afar

Subway restaurant workers helped deputies nab a robbery suspect Thursday night.
At about 9:15 p.m., a man with clothing over his hand as to conceal a gun, demanded money from the clerk at the eatery at 1433 Eisenhower Parkway, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The Subway worker told the robber there was no money and he threatened to shoot, but ran away instead.
While the clerk called 911 with a detailed description, another employee followed the would-be robber at a distance, relaying information about the suspect, who was a black man wearing an orange ski m ask, gray jacket and light-colored blue jeans, the release stated.
A deputy found the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby business and started chasing him.
Michael Dewayne Easley, 37, was arrested after running into an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Harris Street.
He had a toy gun in his possession.
Easley was charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and taken to jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
