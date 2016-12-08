Woman shot after she couldn’t open safe in Family Dollar armed robbery

An employee was shot in a robbery Thursday at a Family Dollar store in Macon.
About 9:15 a.m., a man entered the store located at 160 Emery Highway and demanded an employee open the safe and give him money. When she could not open the safe, he shot her in the leg, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The man fled on foot. Authorities describe him as black, 6 feet tall and wearing a camouflage jacket and dark pants.
The woman is in stable condition at a local hospital, the release states.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
