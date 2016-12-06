Man shot in the face, pronounced dead while sitting in his car

A 29-year-old Macon man was fatally shot just after midnight Tuesday morning.
Antwan Baker was pronounced dead inside his car on Bailey Avenue at 1:20 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bailey Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. and found Baker mortally wounded in the face.
Baker was sitting in his car in front of his home at 1432 Bailey Ave., Jones said.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
