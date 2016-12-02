Crime

December 2, 2016 4:45 AM

Masked men with shotguns force discount store clerk to hand over cash

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Two men wearing black hoodies and masks robbed the Dollar General at 3824 Pio Nono Ave. Thursday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., the men, armed with shotguns, demanded money from the safe, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk couldn’t get into the safe, but the gunmen got money from the cash register and got away, headed north on Pio Nono.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen tells great-grandma to 'stop acting like a child'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos