Man charged with pistol-whipping a woman, accusing her of giving him an STD

A Warner Robins man is accused of pistol-whipping a woman who he alleges gave him a venereal disease.
A woman called the cops Wednesday night from a hotel in south Macon and reported Willie Johnson Jr. hit her in the head with a revolver, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told a deputy that the two of them were in Room 51 at Magnolia Court Hotel when Johnson alleged she’d given him a sexually transmitted disease. The woman left the room and Johnson “chased (the woman) from the front office into her room, where he struck her and screamed, ‘You burned me!’ ” according to a witness in the report.
Johnson then ran south down U.S. 41 toward an auto dealership, where a deputy caught up with him and asked him to come to the patrol car, the report said.
The deputy reported that Johnson “refused to obey any of my commands” as he walked to the passenger side of the patrol car, got on his knees and slid the pistol under the car. When more deputies arrived, Johnson ran.
The deputy tried to use a Taser on Johnson, but he continued running, the report said.
Eventually, Johnson wound up back at the hotel and “ran into Room 11 where he was not welcomed,” the deputy noted.
Johnson, of a Frances Street address, was booked in the Bibb County jail about 11 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, records show.
Johnson, who’d served years in Houston County’s jail on drug charges, remained in jail Thursday night on a bond of $13,895.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
