Women caught using little kids to allegedly smuggle drugs into prison

Two young children spent hours at the Telfair County Jail after deputies found packets of marijuana stashed in the waistband of their pants during prison visitation.
“Poor little kids, they don’t even realize they’re being used,” Sheriff Chris Steverson said. “People don’t have morals anymore, it doesn’t seem.”
On Facebook, Steverson explained Monday’s bust at the Telfair State Prison outside of McRae.
Telfair deputies on a special detail at the prison identified a woman believed to be trying to smuggle contraband into the prison.
Monday, an officer noticed the woman coming into the prison with another woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.
They intercepted the group, isolated the women and found the alleged drugs in the kids’ pants.
Several red balloons had been stuffed with what appeared to be marijuana, carefully wrapped in plastic and stuffed into the fingers of rubber gloves.
Steverson believes the balloons were crafted so they could be swallowed to avoid detection when the inmate was searched going back to his cell after the visit.
Deputies arrested Dana Jenelle Hammond, 22, and Shalon Nicole Booker, 36, both with Richmond County addresses, Steverson said.
The women are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing guard lines with drugs and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.
While they were being booked, sheriff’s deputies entertained the children.
“They each wanted to ride in a patrol car, so we let them pick which officer they wanted to ride with,” Steverson said. “They had a ball.”
While waiting hours for a relative to come get them, the kids enjoyed lunch from the Dairy Queen, coloring in new coloring books and getting goody bags from the officers.
The grandmother called Tuesday to thank the officers and let them know the youngsters are anxious to visit the sheriff’s office again.
The sheriff noted in his Facebook post that the adults likely did not share the same sentiment.
“If they ever get out of jail, I don’t expect them to care to experience our hospitality again.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments