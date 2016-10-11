Crime

October 11, 2016 10:52 AM

Teen shot while walking in Macon

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

A 17-year-old was shot near the intersection of Broadway and Fulton Street in Macon Monday.

Tyler Stallings was walking with two other people about 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired from a vehicle. Stallings walked to a home on Kemper Avenue, where he called for help. He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is in stable condition. The injury is not life-threatening, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

No information was available about the vehicle or a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk

