Teen shot while walking in Macon

A 17-year-old was shot near the intersection of Broadway and Fulton Street in Macon Monday.
Tyler Stallings was walking with two other people about 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired from a vehicle. Stallings walked to a home on Kemper Avenue, where he called for help. He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is in stable condition. The injury is not life-threatening, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
No information was available about the vehicle or a suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
Comments