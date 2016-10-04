Men robbed Pizza Hut; employee in delivery car follows them

Two men were indicted Tuesday on charges that they robbed a Pizza Hut at gunpoint Aug. 5.
Quayshaun Varqui Adams, 24, of Perry, and Reginald Dino Gilmore, 37, of Macon, are charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Bibb County deputies were dispatched to the Houston Road restaurant about 10:40 p.m. after employees reported the robbery. One employee followed the suspects’ car in a pizza delivery vehicle — equipped with a light-up Pizza Hut sign on top — from the store’s location, just north of Hartley Bridge Road, to a gas station at the Magnolia Court hotel, where one of the men was taken into custody, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Adams was convicted of child molestation in 2009 in Jackson County. State prison records show he was released Nov. 29, 2015.
Gilmore was convicted of armed robbery in 1996 in Washington County. Prison records show he was released June 20.
Both men are being held at the Bibb County jail.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
