Man gets prison for girlfriend’s stabbing during Warner Robins home invasion

A Jesup man who pleaded guilty last month to stabbing his Warner Robins girlfriend in an attack at her Houston County home in 2015 was sentenced to 20 years in prison, authorities said.
Harold Anthony Parks, 34, had been charged with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
The knife attack on the Warner Robins woman happened on June 25 of last year, officials said.
A Monday news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s office didn’t mention the address where the cutting took place, just that Parks’ victim suffered wounds to her arms and legs and that she was attacked while her children looked on.
