Accused killer of Middle Georgia policeman indicted on multiple murder charges

The accused killer of an Eastman police officer shot and killed while he sat in his squad car last month was indicted Monday by Dodge County grand jurors.
The indictment charges Royheem Delshawn Deeds — the 24-year-old who allegedly shot and killed officer Tim Smith the night of Aug. 13 in downtown Eastman — with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer.
The two felony murder charges stem from prosecutors’ contention that Smith was killed while Deeds was committing a pair of felonies — in this case, the aggravated assault on Smith and Deeds’ having a gun he wasn’t supposed to have.
Deeds was arrested Aug. 15 in Nassau County, Florida, after police there pulled over a car Deeds was riding in. Authorities said he was hiding in the car’s trunk.
Deeds was already on probation after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge earlier this year in a case that involved him shooting someone in the leg in neighboring Telfair County, officials have said.
Since his arrest, he has been held without bond in the Glynn County jail.
On Monday, Deeds was also indicted in connection with a separate pair of aggravated assault cases. One alleged crime, in which a woman was said to have had a gun pointed at her, happened hours before Smith was killed. The matter wasn’t reported to authorities until after the officer’s death.
The other aggravated assault episode allegedly happened a couple of weeks earlier, during which Smith is accused of firing a gun.
