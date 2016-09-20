Police say 100 guests at party; no one saw shooting

More than two weeks after a teen was shot at a party, Warner Robins police are looking for leads.
Deja Turner, 19, suffered a gun shot wound to her face during a fight in the 200 block of Oxford Lane at about 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 4, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
Investigators believe there were about 100 people at the house at the time.
“Unfortunately, those in attendance say they didn’t see anything at the time of the incident,” the release stated.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Carden Gravitt at 478-302-5380.
