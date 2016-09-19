Man killed driving lawn mower on highway, reportedly hit by girlfriend

A 39-year-old man died after reportedly being run over while driving a lawn mower early Sunday morning on Ga. 96, Wilkinson County Coroner Billy Matthews said.
Christopher Young was driving the Craftsman lawnmower west on the highway sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. when his girlfriend “wound up running over him,” flipping her car, Matthews said.
The fatal crash happened a little more than a quarter mile from Young’s home in the 7111 block of Ga. 96.
The crash is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol and the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Matthews said. Young’s autopsy will be performed by the GBI crime lab.
It was unclear whether Young’s girlfriend faced any charges.
