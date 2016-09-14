Retired midstate teacher indicted on federal student loan fraud charges

Federal grand jurors indicted a former Southwest High School teacher Tuesday on allegations she defrauded the U.S. Department of Education of more than $35,000 and tried to pocket an additional $150,000.
Queen Adeboyejo, 63, of Perry, is charged with three counts of student loan fraud, three counts of attempted student loan fraud, six counts of wire fraud and six counts of aggravated identity theft, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
The indictment alleges Adeboyejo’s credit precluded her from qualifying for a Direct PLUS student loan funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
She fraudulently used the birth dates and social security numbers of three people to create accounts on the Federal Direct Student Loan Program website and used those accounts in her loan applications, saying that the people agreed to replay the loans if she didn’t, according to the indictment.
Authorities contend she received $35,702 in student aid in three installments between 2012 and 2015 and tried to receive $150,000 in three installments in 2013 and 2014.
Adeboyejo retired in the spring after working for Bibb County Schools for 27 years, according to the school district.
Her last job was teaching computer and business science classes at Southwest High.
Attempts to reach Adeboyejo weren’t immediately successful Wednesday.
