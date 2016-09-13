Mom calls cops after children said they were chased by clowns

A mother called 911 Tuesday after her children were reportedly chased away from a south Macon bus stop by people dressed up like clowns, Bibb County sheriff’s Cpl. Linda Howard said.
The children were waiting on a school bus in the 4700 block of Elkan Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. when they ran back home and told their mother that they’d been chased by clowns, Howard said. It was unclear how many children were involved or how many clowns were reported.
The kids “said it looked like it may have been like older kids or adults,” Howard said, adding that the children didn’t give a description of what they saw. “All they said was clowns.”
Deputies searched the area but didn’t find anyone dressed like a clown. Howard said the area will be patrolled in the morning and evening hours.
Multiple reports of recent clown sightings have prompted law enforcement authorities in North Carolina and South Carolina to step up patrol in certain areas. However, no one was found dressed in a clown costume, according to the New York Times.
